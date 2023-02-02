Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.00. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 6,021,034 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $955.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.