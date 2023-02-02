MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $682.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. MarineMax has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $50.32.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarineMax by 166.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 479.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

