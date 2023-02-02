Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 812 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 495 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $21,958.20.

On Monday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,746. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

