Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,811,000 after acquiring an additional 342,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,001,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.75. 60,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

