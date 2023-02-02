Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.17

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.17 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 43.90 ($0.54). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 43.68 ($0.54), with a volume of 790,300 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 44.40 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.73) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 52.10 ($0.64).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £292.03 million and a PE ratio of 208.48.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

