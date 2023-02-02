Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,099 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

