Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Herold Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.64. The company had a trading volume of 597,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $362.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.