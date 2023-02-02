Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.5% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 33.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.64. 597,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $362.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

