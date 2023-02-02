Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Matterport were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Matterport by 404.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.58. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative net margin of 173.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

