Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.26. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 274,709 shares trading hands.

Mawson Gold Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$67.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

