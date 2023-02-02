McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.08. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

McCoy Global Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

