McDonald’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.21. 3,720,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,299. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.