McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.
McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.38. 452,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61. The company has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
