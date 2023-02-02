McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.38. 452,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61. The company has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.