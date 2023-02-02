McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,267. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About McDonald’s

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

