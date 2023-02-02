McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $370.98 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.