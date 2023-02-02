Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,918,000. Amundi raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,903. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

