Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.08 EPS.

MRCY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 299,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,023. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

