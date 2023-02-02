Meridian Management Co. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.26. 4,330,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,307,662. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

