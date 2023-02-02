Meridian Management Co. Purchases 12,354 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.37. 551,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,852. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

