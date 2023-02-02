Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MTH traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.53. 638,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

