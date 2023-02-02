Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 4.2%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 82,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 179,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Merus Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $711.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

