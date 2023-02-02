Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 59,155 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 34.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 104,987 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,439.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,768. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.86 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

