Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,150 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.09.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

