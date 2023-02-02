Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $102.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

