Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.63 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00011906 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $47.28 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,801,874 coins and its circulating supply is 16,877,292 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,795,876 with 16,875,257 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.55206574 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $652,510.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.