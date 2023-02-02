MetLife (NYSE:MET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

