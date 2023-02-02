Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Down 0.3%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 2,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 23,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUKPY shares. Citigroup downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.41) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.