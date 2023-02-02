Michael Xie Sells 240,046 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,488. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.