Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.191-2.256 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS.

MCHP traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $84.53. 8,843,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,961. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.85.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

