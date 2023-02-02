Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.96-$8.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to 8.88-9.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.40. 839,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,612,000 after buying an additional 158,885 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

