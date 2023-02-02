Mizuho Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $86.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXSM. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

