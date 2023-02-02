Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Up 18.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.64. 565,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 228,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

About Mobiquity Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

