Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Up 18.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.64. 565,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 228,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Mobiquity Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.
Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies
About Mobiquity Technologies
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.