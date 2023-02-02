Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 152,713 shares of company stock valued at $166,132. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.