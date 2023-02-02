Monero Price Hits $178.84 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $87.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $178.84 or 0.00749303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,867.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00422173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00095163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00577910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00183369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00200576 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,234,875 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

