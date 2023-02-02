Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MNSKY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

MNSKY opened at C$11.88 on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.30.

