Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 816.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $7.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

