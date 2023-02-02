Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 567,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,234,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

