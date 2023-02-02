Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 15,300 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 213.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 61.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $455,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

AIF opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

