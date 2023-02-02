Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.