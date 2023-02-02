Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after acquiring an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $328.69 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

