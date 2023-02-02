Morgan Stanley Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $236.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.03.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $171.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.46. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,398,381.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.