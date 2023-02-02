Morgan Stanley Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $130.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

