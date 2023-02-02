Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Acquires 63,100 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.51 per share, with a total value of C$347,378.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,919,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,627,627.51.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Morguard Corporation acquired 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,080.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Morguard Corporation acquired 12,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$67,447.50.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morguard Corporation acquired 31,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,821.79.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation bought 3,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$20,112.64.

On Friday, January 20th, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,659.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morguard Corporation purchased 3,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$20,670.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Morguard Corporation acquired 400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 61,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$323,925.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,630.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Morguard Corporation bought 5,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,245.62.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

TSE MRT.UN traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. The firm has a market cap of C$356.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.