Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $62,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $259.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.15 and its 200-day moving average is $247.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

