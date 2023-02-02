Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95), Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Murphy USA Stock Down 8.5 %
Murphy USA stock traded down $22.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.51. 321,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Murphy USA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Murphy USA Company Profile
Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.
