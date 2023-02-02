Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,320.72

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,320.72 ($16.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,333.34 ($16.47). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,328 ($16.40), with a volume of 128,609 shares trading hands.

Murray International Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,320.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,266.75.

Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Insider Activity at Murray International Trust

About Murray International Trust

In other news, insider Virginia Holmes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.03) per share, with a total value of £25,960 ($32,061.26).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

