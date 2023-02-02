Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 267,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,355. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

