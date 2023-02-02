Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,410. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $126.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

