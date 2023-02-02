Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Solar by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after buying an additional 132,285 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.50. 427,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

