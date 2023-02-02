Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Banner worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Banner by 48.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BANR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

